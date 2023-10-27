HL Mando Q3 net profit down 85.8 pct to 19.3 bln won

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- HL Mando Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 19.3 billion won (US$14.2 million), down 85.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 81.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 76.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 7.7 percent to 2.11 trillion won.

The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 47.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

