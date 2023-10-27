Samsung Heavy Industries swings to profit in Q3

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 35.6 billion won (US$26.3 million), swinging from a loss of 201.6 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 75.8 billion, compared with a loss of 167.9 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 44.7 percent to 2.02 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 28.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

