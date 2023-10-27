Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Jeju #boat accident

(LEAD) 7 sailors rescued, 1 in cardiac arrest after fishing boat capsizes off Jeju

17:09 October 27, 2023

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with rescue of missing sailor; CHANGES headline)

JEJU, South Korea, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- A 24-ton fishing boat with eight sailors on board capsized amid high waves in the sea north of the southern resort island of Jeju on Friday afternoon, leaving its captain in a state of cardiac arrest inside the vessel, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said it rescued seven other sailors using a helicopter after the accident, which occurred in waters about 22 kilometers north of the port of Jeju at around 2:30 p.m.

The captain was found inside the steering room during the rescue operation and was being taken to hospital, the Coast Guard said.

view larger image A rescue operation is under way near a fishing boat that capsized in waters north of Jeju Island on Oct. 27, 2023, in this photo provided by the Jeju Regional Headquarters of the Korea Coast Guard. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A rescue operation is under way near a fishing boat that capsized in waters north of Jeju Island on Oct. 27, 2023, in this photo provided by the Jeju Regional Headquarters of the Korea Coast Guard. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK