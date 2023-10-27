The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



(LEAD) national pension-reform plan

(LEAD) Gov't calls for 'gradual increase' in nat'l pension premium rate

SEOUL -- The government on Friday announced a plan to "gradually" raise the national pension premium rate as part of efforts to improve the financial soundness of the system amid population aging, but stopped short of presenting detailed reform measures.

Revamping the national pension system is one of President Yoon Suk Yeol's key agenda items on deepening concerns that the state-run pension fund could dry up faster than expected due to rapid aging.



Nuclear agency approves operation resumption of Hanul 4 reactor after maintenance

SEOUL -- South Korea's nuclear safety agency said Friday it has approved the restart of the Hanul 4 nuclear reactor on the eastern coast after completing an inspection.

Located in the eastern city of Uljin, the 1,000-megawatt pressurized water reactor, which started commercial power generation in 1996, went offline last month due to a leakage from a coolant pipeline in its secondary circuit, where electricity is generated.



Defense chief says N. Korea keeps violating 2018 military agreement near maritime buffer zone

SEOUL -- Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said Friday that North Korea has violated the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement near the western maritime buffer zone on a few thousand occasions, reiterating his call to suspend the accord in order to bolster military readiness.

Shin made the assessment during a parliamentary audit session that North Korea's violations of the military tension reduction agreement near the northwestern islands were "much more serious than was previously known."



Woman in her 20s booked for allegedly stalking BTS member V

SEOUL -- A woman in her 20s has been booked for investigation on charges of stalking BTS member V, police said Friday.

The woman allegedly tried to approach V after visiting his home in southern Seoul around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to Gangnam Police Station.



(2nd LD) LG Electronics Q3 operating profit jumps 33.5 pct, beats expectations

SEOUL -- LG Electronics Co. said Friday its third-quarter operating profit jumped more than 33 percent on brisk sales of new-platform services and automotive electronics, beating market expectations.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period came to 996.7 billion won (US$738.2 million) on a consolidated basis, up 33.5 percent from 746.6 billion won a year ago.



DP leader says Yoon should apologize over Itaewon crowd crush

SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung said Friday that President Yoon Suk Yeol should issue a formal apology to the victims of last year's deadly crowd crush in Itaewon and visit the commemoration event scheduled for the weekend.

Lee's remarks come after the presidential office said Yoon will not attend the event marking the tragedy's first anniversary, saying it has "the tinge of a political rally organized by the opposition party."



Seoul shares rebound slightly amid high U.S. Treasury yields

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks rebounded slightly Friday from the previous session's crash amid lingering woes over high U.S. Treasury yields. The local currency rose against the greenback.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 3.73 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 2,302.81, rebounding from the preceding session's 2.7 percent plunge.



7 sailors rescued, 1 missing after fishing boat capsizes off Jeju

JEJU, South Korea -- A 24-ton fishing boat with eight sailors on board capsized in the sea north of the southern resort island of Jeju on Friday afternoon, leaving one of them missing, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said it rescued seven sailors using a helicopter after the accident, which occurred in waters about 22 kilometers north of the port of Jeju at around 2:30 p.m.



(2nd LD) S. Korea goes all-out to contain nationwide spread of lumpy skin disease

SEOUL -- South Korea has expedited the vaccination campaign for cattle and intensified quarantine measures to curb the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) amid deepening woes over its major dent to the beef industry.

Since the first ever outbreak of the viral infection last week, the country has so far confirmed 51 LSD cases nationwide, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

