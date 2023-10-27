Go to Contents
Hyosung Advanced Materials Q3 net profit down 89.3 pct to 2.8 bln won

16:30 October 27, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 2.8 billion won (US$2 million), down 89.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 35.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 66.1 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 19.7 percent to 783.3 billion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 16.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
