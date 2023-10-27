Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Italian president #S Korea visit

Italian president to pay state visit to S. Korea next month

17:06 October 27, 2023

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Italian President Sergio Mattarella will pay a state visit to South Korea next month and hold a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon's office said Friday.

Mattarella will visit South Korea from Nov. 7-9 at Yoon's invitation.

During the summit, the two leaders will discuss ways for the two countries to cooperate in various sectors, including the economy, space, science and technology, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges, the presidential office said.

view larger image Italian President Sergio Mattarella (L) meets with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin at the presidential palace in Rome on Aug. 1, 2023, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Italian President Sergio Mattarella (L) meets with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin at the presidential palace in Rome on Aug. 1, 2023, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK