PPP's innovation committee to recommend 'grand amnesty' for ex-party leader Lee

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The innovation committee of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) decided Friday to recommend the lifting of a membership suspension imposed on former party leader Lee Jun-seok and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo as part of efforts to bring the party together.
The committee reached the decision to recommend a "grand amnesty" for the two and former three-term lawmaker Kim Jae-won during its inaugural meeting presided over by Chairman Ihn Yohan, according to committee member Kim Kyung-jin.
The three members had their party membership suspended over alleged inappropriate actions or remarks.
The PPP's party rule stipulates members could be subject to disciplinary action when they commit a "seriously toxic act toward the party."
Kim said the measure is aimed at promoting unity and harmony within the party.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)