(LEAD) Ruling party committee to recommend amnesty for ex-leader Lee

(ATTN: RECASTS headline; CHANGES photo)

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The innovation committee of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) decided Friday to recommend the lifting of a membership suspension imposed on former party leader Lee Jun-seok and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo as part of efforts to bring the party together.

The committee reached the decision to recommend a "grand amnesty" for the two and former three-term lawmaker Kim Jae-won during its inaugural meeting presided over by Chairman Ihn Yohan, according to committee member Kim Kyung-jin.

The three members had their party membership suspended over alleged inappropriate actions or remarks.

The PPP's party rule stipulates members could be subject to disciplinary action when they commit a "seriously toxic act toward the party."

Kim said the measure is aimed at promoting unity and harmony within the party.



view larger image Members of the innovation committee of the ruling People Power Party pose for a photo at the party headquarters in Seoul on Oct. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr

(END)