SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.

N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast

SEOUL -- North Korea on Thursday accused Israel of conducting a deadly explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip and lambasted the United States over its "undisguised patronage" of such an act.

The North's belated criticism of the incident came after hundreds of people died in the Oct. 17 bombing at the al-Ahli Hospital in the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.



N. Korea to close its embassy in Uganda: report

SEOUL -- North Korea plans to close its embassy in Uganda as part of efforts to raise the operating efficiency of the country's organizations abroad, a Ugandan media report has said.

North Korea's Ambassador to Uganda, Jong Tong-hak, announced the plan during his courtesy call to Uganda's President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Ugandan newsmagazine, The Independent, reported Tuesday.



(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict

SEOUL -- North Korea on Monday accused the United States of being behind the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, saying Washington is "entirely" responsible for the tragedy.

Pyongyang raised the accusation following U.S. President Joe Biden's recent trip to Israel where he reiterated his backing of Israel and condemned a deadly explosion at a hospital in Gaza by what he called a terrorist group.

