Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Hyosung TNC shifts to profits in Q3

17:11 October 27, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung TNC Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 5.9 billion won (US$4.4 million), turning from a loss of 122.1 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 50.6 billion, compared with a loss of 110.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 9.1 percent to 1.96 trillion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 28.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK