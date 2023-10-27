Hyosung TNC shifts to profits in Q3

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung TNC Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 5.9 billion won (US$4.4 million), turning from a loss of 122.1 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 50.6 billion, compared with a loss of 110.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 9.1 percent to 1.96 trillion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 28.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

