SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Revision proposal of pension 'void' as no figures included (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Pension revision aims to 'pay more,' at slower rate for younger generation (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't pension proposal 'empty' as it excludes how much to be paid, received (Donga Ilbo)
-- Pension proposal includes no clue on money paid, given (Segye Times)
-- 'Popular lawmakers from Daegu, Busan, Gyeongsang should run in Seoul' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Is gov't low-key ahead general election? Pension revision 'void' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Nuclear plant revival shakes Ulju (Hankyoreh)
-- Harmony beyond disability; special, normal school under one roof (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Temporal ban on short selling to be reviewed (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Pension revision lacks key info despite 1 year of discussion (Korea Economic Daily)
