N. Korean FM slams trilateral statement on arms transfer to Russia

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's top diplomat on Saturday criticized a trilateral statement released by Seoul, Washington and Tokyo earlier this week condemning the reclusive regime's arms transfer to Russia, calling it a "groundless criticism and defamation."

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui issued the statement via Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), saying that others have "no right to interfere in the issues belonging to the national sovereignty of states."

Earlier this week, South Korea, the United States and Japan issued a joint statement condemning North Korea's provision of military equipment and munitions to Russia, saying they have confirmed some weapons deliveries.

The three countries "strongly condemn the provision of military equipment and munitions by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the Russian Federation for use against the government and people of Ukraine," said the statement issued under the names of their top diplomats, referring to the North by its official name.

"If they have no malice toward the DPRK and Russia, there will be no reason to strain every nerve and feel uneasy about the development of equal and normal relations between the two countries," Choe added.

Washington earlier revealed that Pyongyang had sent over 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Moscow for use in its war in Ukraine, as the North's leader Kim Jong-un held a rare summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.



view larger image North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui delivers a welcome speech during a reception for her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Oct. 18, 2023, in this photo provided by the North's Korean Central News Agency. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)



(END)