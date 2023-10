SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather

forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.



Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)



Seoul 20/10 Sunny 0



Incheon 19/10 Sunny 0



Suwon 20/08 Sunny 0



Cheongju 20/10 Sunny 0



Daejeon 20/09 Sunny 0



Chuncheon 19/07 Sunny 0



Gangneung 18/10 Sunny 60



Jeonju 20/10 Sunny 10



Gwangju 21/10 Sunny 10



Jeju 21/14 Sunny 0



Daegu 21/09 Cloudy 20



Busan 21/12 Cloudy 20



(END)