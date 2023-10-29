Industry minister to visit Chile, Trinidad and Tobago for economic cooperation

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Industry Minister Bang Moon-kyu will make a trip to Chile and Trinidad and Tobago to expand economic cooperation in the fields of battery materials and renewable energy, the ministry said Sunday.

The minister left the country Saturday to visit the two countries as a special president envoy.

In Chile, Bang will meet local officials to discuss ways to strengthen supply deals of core battery materials, expand economic cooperation and help Korean firms advance to the Latin American country's renewable energy markets, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement.

Chile holds the world's largest lithium reserves, estimated at 9.3 million metric tons, according to the U.S. Geological Survey published in January.

In Trinidad and Tobago, the minister will also meet the Caribbean nation's officials to discuss ways to boost trade and investment, and cooperate on energy resources, the statement said.



view larger image Bang Moon-kyu, minister of trade, industry and energy (Yonhap)



