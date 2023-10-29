Samsung, Naver, gov't to attend AI safety summit in Britian

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government, local internet portal operator Naver Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. will participate in an artificial intelligence (AI) safety summit due in Britain next month, Naver said Sunday.

Science and ICT Minister Lee Jong-ho; Cheun Kyung-whoon, chief technology officer of Samsung Electronics' Device eXperience Division and president of Samsung Research; and Ha Jung-woo, head of the Naver Cloud Innovation Center, received an invitation from the British government, Ha wrote on his Facebook page.

Officials from the Group of 7 countries, executives from AI companies and AI experts are expected to share their views on the potential risks of AI and discuss countermeasures in the first major global summit on AI safety.

The G7 includes the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Union.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Alphabet's AI-focused unit DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis will be among the attendees at the meeting to be held at Bletchley Park, Buckinghamshire, on Wednesday and Thursday (local time).



view larger image This captured image from the British government homepage shows the notice for the AI Safety Summit set to take place in Bletchley Park, Buckinghamshire, on Nov. 1-2, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

