Ulsan Hyundai FC clinch 2nd straight K League 1 football title

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Ulsan Hyundai FC are the champions of South Korean football for the second season in a row.

Ulsan secured their second straight K League 1 title Sunday with three matches left this season, thanks to their 2-0 win over Daegu FC at home, Munsu Football Stadium in the southeastern city of Ulsan.

Coached by Hong Myung-bo, Ulsan improved to 70 points and opened up a 10-point lead over second-place Pohang Steelers with three matches remaining. Pohang can't catch Ulsan even if they win their remaining matches and Ulsan lose out to finish the season.



view larger image Kim Min-hyeok of Ulsan Hyundai FC (L) is congratulated by teammate Lee Chung-yong after scoring a goal against Daegu FC during the teams' K League 1 match at Munsu Football Stadium in the southeastern city of Ulsan on Oct. 29, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Pohang had to beat Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Saturday to keep alive their hopes of catching Ulsan but settled for a 1-1 draw instead. That set the stage for Ulsan to clinch the title with a win over Daegu, and Ulsan took care of business as substitutes Kim Min-hyeok and Jang Si-young each scored a goal in the second half.

This is Ulsan's fourth title overall. Their 2022 championship was the first since 2005.

In his first season in charge in 2021, Hong coached Ulsan to second place, two points behind Jeonbuk. Ulsan ended their drought in 2022 and held off Jeonbuk by three points, 76-73, for the crown.

Ulsan began the 2023 season with a six-match winning streak and opened up a 13-point lead over Pohang by early July, with Jeonbuk well out of a title chase.

Ulsan's hiccups in recent weeks let Pohang close the gap, but Hong's team had built enough of a lead earlier in the season that allowed them to lock down the title with time to spare.



view larger image Ulsan Hyundai FC supporters attend a K League 1 match between Ulsan and Daegu FC at Munsu Football Stadium in the southeastern city of Ulsan on Oct. 29, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

