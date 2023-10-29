Naval Operations Commander Vice Adm. Kim Myung-Soo named as new JCS chairman

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Naval Operations Commander Vice Adm. Kim Myung-Soo has been named as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the defense ministry said Sunday.

Kim was promoted to four-star general in the latest military personnel reshuffle to replace the incumbent JCS Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum, according to the ministry.

It is the first time in 10 years that a Navy officer has been appointed to the top military post since Adm. Choi Yoon-hee served as the JCS chairman from 2013 to 2015.

Kim's appointment will be subject to a parliamentary confirmation hearing followed by an approval at a Cabinet meeting.



Naval Operations Commander Vice Adm. Kim Myung-Soo, who was appointed as the new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

