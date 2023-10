SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will visit South Korea this week and hold talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol on bilateral issues, Yoon's office said Sunday.

Varadkar will make a two-day working visit from Thursday, during which he will meet with Yoon to discuss bilateral cooperation, the presidential office said in a message to reporters.



view larger image This AFP photo shows Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar talking to the press at the European Union headquarters in Brussels on Oct. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

