S. Korean patrol ship spots N.K. vessel stranded near eastern maritime border: JCS

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean patrol ship on Sunday spotted a North Korean vessel stranded near the de-facto inter-Korean sea border in the East Sea and provided humanitarian assistance, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The patrol ship approached the distressed vessel after a maritime patrol aircraft spotted the initially unidentified vessel drifting in waters about 200 kilometers east of the coastal town of Jejin and 3 km above the eastern Northern Limit Line (NLL) at 2:16 p.m., and confirmed it as a North Korean ship, according to the JCS.

The people on board the North Korean ship said they have been adrift for 10 days and wished to return to their homeland, requesting assistance with food and water.

The South Korean military provided food and water "on humanitarian grounds," and notified the North of the situation through the United Nations Command and international maritime communication channels for its assistance.

The incident comes just five days after a North Korean vessel carrying suspected defectors crossed the eastern NLL into South Korean waters.

