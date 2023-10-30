Yoon's approval rating rebounds to 35.7 pct

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating rebounded for the first time in three weeks, reaching 35.7 percent, a poll showed Monday.

The survey, conducted by the polling agency Realmeter, showed the positive assessment of Yoon's performance increased by 3.2 percentage points from the previous week, while 61.9 percent of respondents disapproved of his performance, down 2.2 percentage points.

Yoon's approval rating had seen a consecutive two-week decline, dropping from 37.7 percent to 34 percent and eventually to 32.5 percent.

The pollster did not provide a reason for the rebound, but major issues during the survey period include his two-nation state visit that took him to Saudi Arabia and Qatar. His approval rating tends to gain momentum during overseas trips.

The poll was conducted on 2,506 adults from last Monday to Friday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

A separate poll, meanwhile, showed the approval rating of the ruling People Power Party inched up by 0.6 percentage point from the previous week to 35.8 percent.

The approval rating of the main opposition Democratic Party also went up by 1.9 percentage points from the previous week, reaching 48 percent, the poll showed.

The poll on the approval ratings of the political parties was conducted on 1,003 adults on Thursday and Friday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (L), alongside his wife, Kim Keon Hee, disembarks from the presidential plane at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Oct. 26, 2023, after finishing a two-nation state visit that took him to Saudi Arabia and Qatar. (Yonhap)

