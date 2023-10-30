Go to Contents
S-Oil swings to profits in Q3

08:33 October 30, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 545.4 billion won (US$402.3 million), turning from a loss of 9.6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 67.9 percent on-year to 858.9 billion won. Sales decreased 19.1 percent to 8.99 trillion won.

The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 623.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

