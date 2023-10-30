Samsung Engineering Q3 net income down 3.9 pct to 155.9 bln won

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 155.9 billion won (US$115 million), down 3.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 4.4 percent on-year to 153.4 billion won. Sales increased 0.8 percent to 2.47 trillion won.

The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 162.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

