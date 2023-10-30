GS E&C Q3 net profit down 92.7 pct to 11.7 bln won

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 11.7 billion won (US$8.7 million), down 92.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 60.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 125.1 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 5.2 percent to 3.1 trillion won.

The operating profit was 45.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

