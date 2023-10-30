Veteran KBO infielder Park Sok-min announces retirement

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club NC Dinos announced Monday their veteran infielder Park Sok-min is retiring at the age of 38.

Park leaves the Korea Baseball Organization with 269 home runs, 1,041 RBIs and a .287/.402/.491 line in 1,697 games across 18 seasons.

Park spent the first 10 seasons with the Samsung Lions and won five Korean Series titles there. He then signed with the Dinos as a free agent before the 2016 season, and helped them to their first-ever championship in 2020.



view larger image In this file photo from June 6, 2023, Park Sok-min of the NC Dinos hits an RBI single against the Samsung Lions during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city of Daegu. (Yonhap)

The third baseman won two Golden Gloves, awarded to the best player at each position, in 2014 and 2015. The consistent run producer could be counted on for 20-plus home runs and 90-plus RBIs at his peak. He also ranked among the league leaders in walks and on-base percentages in a handful of seasons.

Park's stock fell dramatically in 2021, when he was suspended for 72 games after violating social distancing rules during the COVID-19 pandemic. He played only 59 games that year, and 16 more in 2022 as younger players ate into Park's playing time.

In 2023, Park batted .190 in 30 games.

"After I got dropped from the active roster with injuries in July, I decided I could no longer help the team," Park said. "That's when I decided to retire. I told the coaching staff and the front office toward the end of the regular season (in early October). I want to thank everyone who has helped me in my professional career over the past two decades."

The Dinos are currently playing in the postseason. The team said Park will have discussions with the team about holding a retirement ceremony after the end of the postseason.



view larger image In this file photo from April 19, 2023, Park Sok-min of the NC Dinos celebrates his RBI single against the LG Twins during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

