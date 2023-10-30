Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #weapon possession #Bundang

Man booked for possession of machete ahead of Halloween

10:34 October 30, 2023

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Police have booked a man for the possession of a machete in what he claimed was part of a Halloween costume over the weekend, officials said Monday.

The 38-year-old man dropped the knife while drinking at a bar near Seohyeon Station in Bundang, south of Seoul, before picking it up and leaving the bar at 8:22 p.m. Sunday.

The bar's owner noticed the weapon and alerted police.

Police searched the area and apprehended him about 30 minutes later.

During questioning, the man claimed he was carrying the knife "because it is Halloween."

The police released him after securing his personal information and plan to investigate whether the weapon the suspect was carrying is subject to approval for possession.

view larger image This photo, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows Bundang Police Station, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

This photo, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows Bundang Police Station, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK