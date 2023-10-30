Seoul shares rebound late Mon. morning on bargain hunting

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks rebounded late Monday morning as investors hunted for bargains, with technology and chemical shares leading the gains, analysts said.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 7.77 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,310.58 as of 11:20 a.m.

Stocks opened lower Monday as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week.

Later in the session, however, shares rebounded, apparently as investors sought bargains.

Samsung Electronics remained unchanged from the previous session, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 1.6 percent.

Battery firms traded higher as well, with LG Energy Solution increasing 2.62 percent and Samsung SDI rising 0.55 percent.

LG Chemical also advanced 1.37 percent, and SK Innovation moved up 0.4 percent. Oil refiner S-Oil rose 1.02 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,351.80 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., up 4.1 won from the previous session's close.

colin@yna.co.kr

(END)