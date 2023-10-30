The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



Yoon vows to work for public consensus on pension reform

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Monday to work toward producing a national consensus on pension reform, refuting criticism the government's proposal to "gradually" raise the national pension premium rate lacked substance.

Yoon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting held three days after the government announced a national pension comprehensive management plan, which outlined measures to "gradually" raise the premium rate to cope with a rapidly aging population but stopped short of offering concrete figures.



100 U.S. nuclear weapons should be committed to supporting S. Korea's security against N.K. threats: report

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States should modernize around 100 U.S. tactical nuclear weapons to support the security of the South against North Korea's growing threats, a research report said Monday.

The Asan Institute for Policy Studies and the Rand Corp. made the suggestion in a joint report, stressing the North has "already established a nuclear weapon force that could pose an existential threat" to South Korea and is "on the verge" of posing a serious threat to the U.S.



(LEAD) N. Korean vessel stranded near eastern maritime border rescued by N.K. authorities: JCS

SEOUL -- A North Korean vessel stranded near the de facto inter-Korean maritime border in the East Sea was towed away by North Korean authorities several hours after it was spotted by the South Korean military, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Monday.

The 10-meter-long vessel was spotted by a South Korean patrol ship while drifting in waters 200 kilometers east of the coastal town of Jejin and around 3 km north of the eastern Northern Limit Line (NLL) at 2:16 p.m. Sunday, according to the JCS.



Yoon, Kishida receive JFK Profile in Courage Award for improving Seoul-Tokyo ties

WASHINGTON -- The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation on Sunday presented its annual prestigious award to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for their efforts to improve their countries' relations, long plagued by historical issues.

The foundation honored Yoon and Kishida with the special International Profile in Courage Award during a ceremony at its library in Boston. South Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong and Japanese Consulate-General Kotaro Suzuki received the awards on their behalf.



FM holds back-to-back phone talks with Israel, other Middle East counterparts

SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Park Jin has spoken by phone with his counterparts from Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan and discussed the escalating conflict between the Jewish state and the Islamic militant Hamas group, his office said Monday.

In the phone talks, Park expressed deep concerns over the expanding ground offensive in the Gaza Strip and the increasing death toll that has topped 9,400 from the fighting.



Man booked for possession of machete ahead of Halloween

SEONGNAM, South Korea -- Police have booked a man for the possession of a machete in what he claimed was part of a Halloween costume over the weekend, officials said Monday.

The 38-year-old man dropped the knife while drinking at a bar near Seohyeon Station in Bundang, south of Seoul, before picking it up and leaving the bar at 8:22 p.m. Sunday.



Seoul shares rebound slightly amid high U.S. Treasury yields

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded slightly Friday from the previous session's crash amid lingering woes over high U.S. Treasury yields. The local currency rose against the greenback.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 3.73 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 2,302.81, rebounding from the preceding session's 2.7 percent plunge.



(LEAD) Asiana Airlines to decide on sale of cargo biz to win EU approval for Korean Air's takeover

SEOUL -- The board of Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-largest air carrier, plans to decide Monday on whether to sell its cargo business, as Korean Air Co. seeks to win antitrust approval from European Union regulators for its takeover of the rival.

The EU antitrust regulators have raised concerns that Korean Air's acquisition of Asiana may restrict competition in the markets for passenger and cargo air transport services between the EU and South Korea.



Gov't to complete vaccination of cattle by Nov. 10 to prevent spread of lumpy skin disease

SEOUL -- The government plans to complete nationwide inoculations of cattle by Nov. 10, officials said Monday, as health authorities were struggling to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD).

South Korea has distributed vaccines for 2.43 million cattle so far, with an additional batch of 2.1 million doses set to arrive here Tuesday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said.



S. Korea reiterates stance against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China

SEOUL -- South Korea's vice defense minister has renewed Seoul's opposition against forced repatriation of North Korean defectors in China, the latest in a series of diplomatic pressure being put on Beijing to address the issue.

South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho made the remark in talks with Lt. Gen. Jing Jianfeng, deputy chief of staff of China's Joint Staff Department, on the margins of the Xiangshan Forum, an international security dialogue, in Beijing on Sunday, Seoul's defense ministry said.



Hayao Miyazaki's latest animated film debuts No.1 at weekend box office

SEOUL -- "The Boy and the Heron," the newest animated film from Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki, topped the weekend box office, data showed Monday.

The Studio Ghibli animation attracted around 598,000 moviegoers from Friday to Sunday, accounting for 60.5 percent of ticket sales, according to data from the Korean Film Council.



Yoon's approval rating rebounds to 35.7 pct

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating rebounded for the first time in three weeks, reaching 35.7 percent, a poll showed Monday.

The survey, conducted by the polling agency Realmeter, showed the positive assessment of Yoon's performance increased by 3.2 percentage points from the previous week, while 61.9 percent of respondents disapproved of his performance, down 2.2 percentage points.

