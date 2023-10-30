U.S. Aegis destroyer departs naval base in Jeju after replenishing supplies

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. Aegis combat system-equipped destroyer departed a South Korean naval base in the southern island of Jeju on Monday following its arrival last week for replenishment purposes, Seoul's Navy said.

The USS John Finn destroyer left the base earlier in the day after it made the port visit Friday, according to the military branch.

"It entered the naval base in Jeju for rest for the crewmembers and to load military supplies," Cdr. Jang Do-young, a spokesperson for the Navy, said in a regular briefing.

The advanced U.S. destroyer is known for successfully intercepting and destroying a mock intercontinental ballistic missile with a Standard Missile-3 Block IIA missile during a test in November 2020.

The warship took part in a trilateral missile defense exercise with South Korean and Japanese destroyers in the international waters of the East Sea in July.

It also participated in a joint maritime counter-special operations exercise with the South Korean Navy in the Yellow Sea in April.



view larger image This file photo, provided by the South Korean Navy on July 16, 2023, shows the USS John Finn destroyer (C), the ROKS Yulgok Yi I destroyer (R) and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's JS Maya destroyer taking part in a trilateral missile defense exercise in the international waters of the East Sea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

