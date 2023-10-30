LS Electric Q3 net income up 194.6 pct to 40.6 bln won

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- LS Electric Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 40.6 billion won (US$30 million), up 194.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 70.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 60.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 21.9 percent to 1.02 trillion won.

The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 45.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

