Youngone Corp 51,600 UP 600

CSWIND 46,850 DN 250

GKL 15,510 UP 320

KOLON IND 43,900 UP 850

HanmiPharm 281,500 UP 5,500

SD Biosensor 9,810 UP 120

Meritz Financial 50,300 UP 600

BNK Financial Group 6,810 DN 80

DGB Financial Group 7,970 DN 120

emart 72,700 UP 400

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY377 00 UP500

KOLMAR KOREA 54,300 UP 700

PIAM 25,150 UP 50

HANJINKAL 42,000 DN 750

CHONGKUNDANG 92,900 DN 600

DoubleUGames 40,100 DN 700

HL MANDO 33,950 DN 1,750

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 721,000 DN 2,000

Doosan Bobcat 39,700 DN 2,700

Netmarble 38,350 UP 350

KRAFTON 162,000 DN 3,200

HD HYUNDAI 58,800 UP 100

ORION 119,500 0

ILJIN HYSOLUS 19,860 DN 30

BGF Retail 141,300 UP 2,700

SKCHEM 56,600 UP 400

HDC-OP 11,510 DN 190

HYOSUNG TNC 348,500 UP 22,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 365,500 UP 16,000

HANILCMT 12,340 UP 210

SKBS 61,100 UP 2,400

WooriFinancialGroup 11,880 DN 170

KakaoBank 18,460 DN 320

HYBE 219,500 UP 7,500

SK ie technology 62,100 UP 1,400

DL E&C 34,050 UP 50

kakaopay 35,200 UP 350

K Car 9,660 UP 130

SKSQUARE 43,200 UP 1,000

HtlShilla 60,800 DN 7,700

(END)