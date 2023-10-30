PPP's innovation committee officially decides to recommend lifting of membership suspension of ex-leader Lee

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The innovation committee of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Monday officially approved a decision to recommend the lifting of membership suspensions imposed on former party leader Lee Jun-seok, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo and others as part of efforts to bring the party together.

The committee members voted for the decision to recommend that the party's leadership issue a "grand amnesty" for party members under membership suspension or other disciplinary measures as part of efforts to promote party unity.

The PPP is expected to decide whether to endorse the recommendation at a Supreme Council meeting Thursday. Beneficiaries are expected to include former leader Lee, Hong and former three-term lawmaker Kim Jae-won.

Lee had his party membership suspended for a year and a half last year over allegations of sexual bribery and an attempted cover-up, while Hong's membership was suspended for 10 months earlier this year over criticism he played golf when the country was struggling with damage from heavy downpours.



view larger image Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo (L) and former ruling People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok make a toast at a baseball stadium in the southeastern city of Daegu, in this file photo taken Aug. 30. 2023. (Yonhap)

