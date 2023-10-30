S. Korea sends condolences to China over death of ex-Premier Li Keqiang

By Kim Seung-yeon

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Monday it has sent a message of condolence to China on the death of its former Premier Li Keqiang.

The message was "delivered to Chinese Premier Li Qiang in a telegram under the name of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo," a ministry official said, without providing further details.

Upon the announcement of Li's death last week, the ministry expressed condolences, highlighting the role he had played in advancing the bilateral relations between Seoul and Beijing.

"The government highly appreciates former Premier Li Keqiang's great contribution to the development of South Korea-China relations as a close friend," the ministry said.

"We pray for his eternal rest and express deep condolences to the bereaved family," it said.

China's state media reported Friday that Li died of a sudden heart attack in Shanghai. He was 68.



view larger image This Reuters file photo shows former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arriving at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for a media conference following the closing of the National People's Congress, on March 15, 2017. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr

