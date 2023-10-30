Wiz turn to Benjamin trying to even KBO postseason series vs. Dinos

By Yoo Jee-ho

SUWON, South Korea, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- After dropping a crucial opening game of their South Korean baseball postseason series Monday night, the KT Wiz will turn to their southpaw ace Wes Benjamin to try to even things up.

The NC Dinos beat the Wiz 9-5 in Game 1 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, south of Seoul, on Monday.

The Wiz managed just one run off Dinos starter Erick Fedde, while their own starter William Cuevas was charged with seven runs in three-plus innings.

The Wiz will be back in Game 2 on Tuesday with Benjamin on the hill, with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. back at KT Wiz Park.

The Dinos will counter with Shin Min-hyeok in a bid to take a stranglehold of the best-of-five series.



view larger image In this file photo from Sept. 22, 2023, KT Wiz starter Wes Benjamin pitches against the Kia Tigers during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in the southwestern city of Gwangju. (Yonhap)

Benjamin went 15-6 with a 3.54 ERA in the regular season, but he struggled against the Dinos. He pitched to a 5.65 ERA in three starts against them, worse than against any other opponent this year. He allowed a dozen runs, three unearned, on 17 hits in 14 1/3 innings.

The first four hitters in the Dinos' lineup, Son Ah-seop, Park Min-woo, Park Kun-woo and Jason Martin, each had three hits apiece against Benjamin in the regular season.

Shin made an outstanding postseason debut in the previous round against the 2022 champions SSG Landers on Oct. 22. The 24-year-old tossed 5 2/3 shutout innings while giving up just four hits against a team that led the regular season with 125 home runs.

In five regular season games against the Wiz this year, Shin went 2-2 with a 3.70 ERA in 24 1/3 innings.

He served up a pair of long balls, one each to Kim Min-hyuck and Moon Sang-chul.

Kim batted .364 (4-for-11) against Shin and scored four times.



view larger image In this file photo, NC Dinos starter Shin Min-hyeok pitches against the SSG Landers during the bottom of the first inning of Game 1 of the first round series in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

