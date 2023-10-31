Amorepacific Q3 net income up 22.2 pct to 26.6 bln won

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 26.6 billion won (US$19.7 million), up 22.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 8.2 percent on-year to 17.3 billion won. Revenue decreased 5.1 percent to 888.8 billion won.

The operating profit was 53.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

