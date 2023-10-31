(LEAD) Amorepacific Q3 net rises 29 pct on equity gains

(ATTN: RECASTS throughout; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group, South Korea's leading cosmetics firm, said Tuesday its third-quarter net profit rose 29 percent from a year earlier on equity gains from affiliates.

Net profit for the three months ended on Sept. 30 rose to 41.7 billion won (US$31 million) from 32.29 billion won during the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.

"Increased shareholding gains from affiliates, such as skin care company COSRX Inc., helped buoy the quarterly bottom line," a company spokesman said.

Increased cosmetic product sales in Japan, Europe, the United States and the Middle East helped offset reduced sales in China, duty-free shops and in its e-commerce division, the statement said.

Operating profit fell 13 percent to 28.79 billion won in the third quarter from 32.97 billion won a year ago. Sales dropped 5.7 percent to 963.35 billion won from 1.02 trillion won.

From January to September, net income jumped 35 percent to 186.82 billion won from 138.55 billion won in the period a year-ago.

But operating profit declined 37 percent on-year to 122.15 billion won in the first nine months, with sales down 9.3 percent to 3 trillion won.



view larger image This undated file photo provided by Amorepacific Group shows the cosmetics firm's headquarters building in Yongsan, central Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)