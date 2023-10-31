PM visits Malawi as part of 5-nation trip to Africa, Europe

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo visited Malawi as part of his five-nation tour of Africa and Europe to rally support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo and strengthen bilateral ties, his office said Tuesday.

Han arrived in the African capital city of Lilongwe on Monday (local time), marking the first high-level official visit to Malawi since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1965, the office said.

Han met with President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and discussed bilateral issues in agriculture, education and health care.

During the talks, Han also asked for Malawi's support for South Korea's bid to bring the expo to its southeastern city of Busan. The host of the mega event will be decided by a vote among member states of the Bureau International des Expositions in late November.

Later on Monday, Han departed for Togo, where he will meet with Prime Minister Victoire Tomegah Dogbe.

Following his visit there, Han will proceed to Cameroon, Norway and Finland as part of his seven-day diplomatic tour.

On Thursday and Friday, Han will visit Norway and Finland, respectively, where he will seek to strengthen value-based diplomacy with Europe and explore ways to enhance cooperation on issues of economic security, including climate change and supply chains.

In Norway, he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, as the two countries are set to mark the 65th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations next year.

In Finland, he will meet with Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and seek to develop bilateral ties while following up on a summit held between their leaders last July.



view larger image Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (L) poses for a photo with Malawi President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Oct. 30, 2023, in this photo provided by Han's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)