S. Korea, Australia seek stronger ties in energy supply chain

11:00 October 31, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Australia discussed measures to further broaden bilateral ties in the energy sector, including cross-border transport of carbon dioxide, the industry ministry said Tuesday.

The two countries held the 32nd Korea-Australia Joint Committee on Energy and Mineral Resources meeting in Sydney to discuss ways to expand cooperation in various areas, including natural gas and hydrogen, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

During the meeting, South Korea highlighted the need to promptly complete preparations for cross-border carbon dioxide transport for bilateral carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.

"Australia is the top provider of mineral resources to South Korea, and the top investment destination for the country's mineral firms," the ministry said in a statement, calling it a "key partner" in the CCS sector as well.

On the margins of the meeting, South Korean companies, including Samsung C&T Corp. and SK E&S Co., clinched a total of five memorandums of understanding with Australian counterparts in the hydrogen and other green energy sectors.

