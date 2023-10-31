(LEAD) Vaccination of cattle gains pace to contain lumpy skin disease

(ATTN: UPDATES with additional confirmed cases, other details from para 2)

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Health authorities have ramped up the vaccination of cattle to contain lumpy skin disease, with the spread of the disease showing little signs of easing, officials said Tuesday.

Two more cases were confirmed Tuesday afternoon -- in Incheon, west of Seoul, and in the southwestern county of Gochang -- bringing the total to 69, according to the agriculture ministry.

South Korea reported its first-ever outbreak of the viral infection on Oct. 20.

The total number of cattle that have been culled or are scheduled to be culled has reached 4,966 at 69 farms.

The government purchased vaccines for 1.27 million cattle Saturday, followed by 630,000 more doses Sunday and 2.1 million doses Tuesday.

It plans to complete the vaccination program by Nov. 10, and it typically takes around three weeks for cattle to develop antibodies.

The disease, which does not affect humans, is highly infectious, causing skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death.



view larger image Cattle wait to be vaccinated at a farm in Seosan, 98 kilometers southwest of Seoul, in this file photo taken Oct. 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

