SK Geo Centric, British firm sign MOU for waste recycling plant

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- SK Geo Centric Co., the chemical unit of South Korea's leading refiner SK Innovation Co., said Tuesday it has signed a preliminary pact with British chemical recycling firm Plastic Energy to build a waste recycling plant in Korea.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed in Germany on Oct. 31 (local time), SK Geo Centric and Plastic Energy will set up a joint company to build their No. 2 pyrolysis plant in Dangjin, 78 kilometers southwest of Seoul, the company said in a statement.

They have yet to decide on the timeframe for the beginning of No. 2 plant's construction and its operations, it said.

The two companies are building their No. 1 pyrolysis plant in Ulsan, about 300 km southeast of Seoul, with an aim to start operations in 2025, the statement said.

The pyrolysis plant processes plastic waste into valuable products like fuel oil.



view larger image SK Geo Centric Co's company logo (Yonhap)

