Minister assures safety of S. Korean seafood amid Japan's wastewater release

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The oceans minister has reassured that South Korea's seafood is safe to consume despite concerns about the discharge of contaminated water from Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant.

"My conviction that our oceans and seafood are entirely safe remains unwavering," Oceans Minister Cho Seung-hwan said during a meeting with reporters on Monday, pointing out that there is ample data backing the claim.

Cho added despite safety concerns, sales of seafood at local markets have increased, and that the government will continue to launch promotional events and distribute coupons to bolster local consumption.

The minister nevertheless said he acknowledges the public's lingering concerns over Japan's release of contaminated water, adding the government will utilize all available resources to monitor radiation levels in seafood.

Earlier this month, Japan launched the second phase of the discharge of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean after the first phase was carried out between Aug. 24 and Sept. 11.

The third round of release is scheduled for early November.



view larger image Oceans Minister Cho Seung-hwan speaks during a meeting with reporters in the central city of Sejong on Oct. 30, 2023, in this photo provided by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr

(END)