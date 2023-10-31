Police investigate fencer's stalking complaint against 'ex-fiance's mother'

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Police are investigating a stalking complaint filed by Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee against a person who identified herself as the mother of the fencer's ex-fiance, officials said Tuesday.

Nam, the silver medalist in women's foil at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, broke up with her 15-year-younger fiance Jeon Cheong-jo last week days after revelations that Jeon was actually a woman with a history of fraud convictions.

Jeon's claims to be a third-generation scion of a conglomerate family were also debunked.

Jeon was briefly detained for investigation last week after Nam filed a stalking complaint alleging that Jeon repeatedly pounded on the door of a home where Nam was staying and rang the doorbell, asking to be let in.

Police officials said Nam filed another stalking complaint late Monday, saying a person, who identified herself as Jeon's mother, made dozens of phone calls and sent text messages, asking for "conversations."

Police have confirmed that the suspect called Nam or sent messages to her about 20 times from day through night Monday. The police, however, have yet to confirm whether the suspect was indeed Jeon's mother.

Police plan to look into the caller's mobile phone records to confirm her identity. If she is confirmed to be Jeon's mother, they will consider seeking criminal charges against her for stalking, police officials said.

Officials also said police were dispatched after Nam was involved in a shouting match with one of her cousins in front of her mother's home in Seongnam, south of Seoul, at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Police withdrew from the scene after confirming that it was a family dispute about financial issues and no injury was inflicted.



