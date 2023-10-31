(LEAD) Detention warrant sought for ex-fiance of Olympic fencing medalist

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with more details)

SEOUL/SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Police have sought a court warrant to detain the former fiance of Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee for investigation on charges of fraud, officials said Tuesday.

Nam, the silver medalist in women's foil at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, broke up with her 15-year-younger fiance Jeon Cheong-jo last week, days after revelations that Jeon was actually a woman with a history of fraud convictions.

Jeon's claims to be a third-generation scion of a conglomerate family were also debunked.

The officials said the police filed for two warrants Monday to detain Jeon and look into her telephone communication history on charges of fraud and attempted fraud.

Under a detention warrant, the suspect can be held in custody for 48 hours. A formal arrest warrant is necessary to detain the suspect for a longer period of time.

Since last week, a fraud complaint and a fraud suit have been filed against Jeon on charges that she swindled a total of about 130 million won (US$96,474) from victims under the pretense of investment.

Jeon was briefly detained for investigation last week after Nam filed a stalking complaint alleging that Jeon repeatedly pounded on the door of a home where Nam was staying and rang the doorbell, asking to be let in.

The police also opened an investigation after the fencer filed another stalking complaint late Monday, saying a person, who identified herself as Jeon's mother, made dozens of phone calls and sent text messages, asking for "conversations."

The police have confirmed that the suspect called Nam or sent messages to her about 20 times from day through night Monday. The police, however, have yet to confirm whether the suspect was indeed Jeon's mother.

The police plan to look into the caller's mobile phone records to confirm her identity. If she is confirmed to be Jeon's mother, they will consider seeking criminal charges against her for stalking, police officials said.

The officials also said police were dispatched after Nam was involved in a shouting match with one of her cousins in front of her mother's home in Seongnam, south of Seoul, at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The police withdrew from the scene after confirming that it was a family dispute about financial issues and no injury was inflicted.



view larger image Olympic fencing silver medalist Nam Hyun-hee (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr

(END)