KT launches 200 bln-parameter large AI model Mi:dm

By Kim Na-young

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's leading mobile carrier KT Corp. on Tuesday unveiled its large artificial intelligence (AI) model, Mi:dm, in a bid to expand its AI business to the manufacturing, financial, education and public sectors, as well as the global market.

KT said its new AI model is the first large-scale language model (LLM) developed by a Korean company that has been trained on more than 1 trillion tokens, which are fundamental units of text for LLMs.

Mi:dm will provide four different models, with options ranging from a "basic" version, which has around 7 billion parameters, to a "large" version, which contains around 200 billion parameters.

Higher parameters usually lead to a model's increased capacity. In comparison, U.S.-based OpenAI's GPT-3 model, which can produce human-like text, contains 175 billion parameters.

KT plans to open up the foundational model of Mi:dm to other companies, providing a full AI development package, including KT Cloud's hyperscale AI computing service and AI chip startup Rebellions Inc.'s neural processing unit infrastructure, fostering the development of various AI services.

KT also said it has developed three technologies -- document AI, search AI and factguard AI -- to reduce AI hallucinations, a phenomenon where an LLM generates false information, by up to 70 percent compared to other generative AI services.

The document AI technology will allow KT's Mi:dm to understand schematized and complicated documents, the search AI will search the latest information through deep-learning technology and the factguard AI technology will help generate responses only based on original documents.

KT plans to join hands with various AI startups, including Upstage, to develop different AI business models to break into the global generative AI market, which is expected to grow to US$1.3 trillion by 2032, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence report.



view larger image The corporate logo of KT Corp. (Yonhap)

