(LEAD) KT launches 200 bln-parameter large AI model Mi:dm

By Kim Na-young

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's leading mobile carrier KT Corp. on Tuesday unveiled its large artificial intelligence (AI) model, Mi:dm, in a bid to expand its AI business to the manufacturing, financial, education and public sectors, as well as the global market.

KT said its new AI model is the first large-scale language model (LLM) developed by a Korean company that has been trained on more than 1 trillion tokens, which are fundamental units of text for LLMs.

Mi:dm will provide four different models, with options ranging from a "basic" version, which has around 7 billion parameters, to an "expert" version, which contains around 200 billion parameters.

Higher parameters usually lead to a model's increased capacity. In comparison, U.S.-based OpenAI's GPT-3 model, which can produce human-like text, contains 175 billion parameters.



view larger image A photo of KT Corp.'s press conference unveiling its large artificial intelligence model Mi:dm provided by the company (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"The large AI market is going through rapid digital innovations as big tech companies and startups are jumping in," Song Jae-ho, head of KT's AI/DX convergence division, said in the press conference announcing the launch of Mi:dm. "We will focus all our capacity toward helping South Korea become a leader in the digital transformation by opening up our differentiated large AI model."

The mobile carrier said it plans to invest 1.5 trillion won (US$1.1 billion) in the AI technology to raise 100 billion won in sales from the sector by 2026.

The company will first focus on the business-to-business market, especially in the manufacturing, financial, public and education sectors, and later expand its area to the business-to-customer (B2C) market. But it did not give further details on its B2C expansion plan.

Earlier this month, KT announced it will cooperate with Thailand's communication technology company Jasmine Group in creating an LLM service based on the Thai language using technologies used for creating Mi:dm.

KT said it will open up the foundation model of Mi:dm to other companies, providing a full AI development package, including KT Cloud's hyperscale AI computing service and AI chip startup Rebellions Inc.'s neural processing unit infrastructure, fostering the development of various AI services.

"Meta AI's LLaMA and France's Mistral AI, models that have 7 billion parameters, are causing a sensation in the industry," Sung Kim, CEO of AI startup Upstage, said. "The decision to open up Mi:dm is a very big move and will have a big impact on the domestic ecosystem."

Upstage is one of various AI startups KT plans to join hands with to develop different AI business models to break into the global generative AI market, which is expected to grow to $1.3 trillion by 2032, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence report.



KT also said it has developed three technologies -- document AI, search AI and factguard AI -- to reduce AI hallucinations, a phenomenon where an LLM generates false information, by up to 70 percent compared to other generative AI services.

The document AI technology will allow KT's Mi:dm to understand schematized and complicated documents, the search AI will search the latest information through deep-learning technology and the factguard AI technology will help generate responses only based on original documents.

