S. Korea requests EU review ban on dangerous chemical, non-tariff barriers

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industry ministry said Tuesday it has requested that the European Union "prudently review" its ban on the use of dangerous chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and other non-tariff barriers that may hinder free trade.

Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun met Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis of the European Commission in Seoul to discuss pending bilateral trade issues, including Europe's new carbon border tax, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The request came after the EU announced its plan to ban the use of substances, which are widely used in industries due to their non-reactivity with water, oil, chemicals and heat, citing environmental and health concerns.

"We have asked the EU to comprehensively consider the possibility of a complete ban hindering the transition into carbon neutrality and a circular economy, and prudently review the policy," the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, South Korea requested that the EU establish an environment for fair competition, noting the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) may hinder overseas companies' access to the European market.

The EU earlier announced the new carbon pricing system, which calls for levying an import charge on steel, cement, electricity, fertilizer, aluminum and other related items equivalent to their carbon emissions during production.

Seoul expressed hope that the EU safeguard measures on steel, which have been in place since 2019, will end without an extension after June 2024 as well, as it weighs the burden on South Korean exporters.

South Korea also raised concerns about France's new electric vehicle subsidy rule, highlighting the need to review the rule to determine whether it aligns with the trade regulations of both the EU and the World Trade Organization (WTO).



colin@yna.co.kr

(END)