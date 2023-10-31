Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #knife attack

2 police officers wounded in knife attack in front of defense ministry

14:47 October 31, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- A 77-year-old man passing by the defense ministry compound Tuesday took out a knife and stabbed two police officers guarding the compound, which also houses the presidential office.

The man, identified by his family name Park, attacked the officers at 1:20 p.m. after he was told to move past the compound quickly. One of the officers was stabbed in the abdomen and the other in the left arm, and both were taken to a hospital.

The man was arrested at the scene.

The ministry compound houses the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

view larger image The defense ministry building in Seoul's Yongsan Ward (Yonhap)

The defense ministry building in Seoul's Yongsan Ward (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK