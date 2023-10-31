Go to Contents
(LEAD) 2 police officers wounded in knife attack in front of defense ministry

16:04 October 31, 2023



SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- A 77-year-old man passing by the defense ministry compound Tuesday took out a knife and stabbed two police officers guarding the compound, which also houses the presidential office.

The man, identified by his family name Park, yelled in front of the compound and attacked the officers at 1:20 p.m. as they tried to subdue his shouting. One of the officers was stabbed in the abdomen and the other in the left arm, and both were taken to a hospital.

The man was arrested at the scene.

The ministry compound houses the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

A police officer said an investigation will be conducted to determine the motive of the crime and whether he has a history of mental illness. "The nature of this incident is serious ... police plan to seek an arrest warrant for him for thorough investigation," he said.

view larger image This photo shows the defense ministry compound after a knife attack on Oct. 31, 2023, as provided by a reader. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo shows the defense ministry compound after a knife attack on Oct. 31, 2023, as provided by a reader. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

