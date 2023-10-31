(LEAD) Hanwha Aerospace posts Q3 net loss of 3.6 bln won

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout; AMENDS headline, lead para; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co., a defense industry unit of South Korea's Hanwha Group, said Tuesday its incurred a net loss in the third quarter due to a one-time loss provision associated with its participation in an international aerospace engine project.

The company's net loss stood at 3.6 billion won (US$2.7 million) in the July-September period, swinging from a profit of 87.3 billion a year ago.

Hanwha Aerospace said the net loss was attributed to the reflection of a one-time loss provision of 156.1 billion won due to the possible defect in the GTF engine project which Hanwha participated jointly with American aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney Inc.

The company, however, recorded strong performances in sales and operating profit.

Sales grew 31.1 percent on-year to 1.98 trillion won, while operating profit climbed 64.5 percent to 104.3 billion won.

The operating profit was 14.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

Hanwha said its weapons exports led the growth of both sales and operating profit. The company's quarterly exports totaled 197.5 billion won, up 177 percent from the previous three-month period.

The company added its aerospace division also saw a 19 percent on-year growth in sales, amounting to 390.2 billion.

Shares of Hanwha Aerospace fell 0.69 percent to 101,000 won Tuesday, faring better than the broader KOSPI's 1.41 percent loss.



view larger image Hanwha at Paris Airshow This photo, provided by Hanwha Systems Co., shows the South Korean arms maker and its sister company Hanwha Aerospace's joint booth at the Paris Airshow, taking place from June 19-25, 2023, at Le Bourget Airport in the suburbs of Paris. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



