S. Korea to expedite follow-up steps for another Middle East biz boom: finance minister

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho vowed Tuesday to push for measures to follow up on recent summit talks and high-level exchanges with Middle Eastern nations aimed at enhancing cooperation on trade and new industry sectors and to create more business opportunities.

Last week, President Yoon Suk Yeol made a five-day trip to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and South Korea signed contracts and memorandums of understanding (MOU) worth US$20.2 billion, raising hopes of a second Middle East business boom following the wave of construction orders won by South Korean firms in the 1970s.

The latest agreements with the two Middle Eastern nations came in addition to last year's business MOUs between South Korea and Saudi Arabia worth $29 billion. South Korea also secured investment pledges worth $30 billion from the United Arab Emirates earlier this year.



"The government will thoroughly push for follow-up measures in the five key areas of energy, infrastructure, new industries, exports and investment cooperation so as to achieve tangible results from the new Middle East boom," Choo said during a meeting with economy-related ministers.

In detail, the government plans to implement a joint oil reserve project with Saudi Arabia by 2028 and to proceed with agreed-upon projects on hydrogen and clean energy resources.

Additional government-level talks will be held to seek ways to better support South Korean companies in their advance into the Middle Eastern market and to secure more investment from overseas in such new industry sectors as the advanced manufacturing, digital and cosmetics fields.

Speaking of the overall economic situation, the minister said there have been more signs of recovery, such as the growth in manufacturing production and exports, and the trend of a gradual upturn is expected to continue through the fourth quarter.

According to government data, industrial output rose for the second consecutive month in September on the back of a turnaround in the semiconductor fields.

Exports are forecast to rebound in October following a yearlong downturn.

Choo, however, pointed to lingering external uncertainties stemming from the Israel-Hamas war, the subsequent volatility in global oil prices and aggressive monetary tightening by major nations.

"The government will remain on high alert and thoroughly check unstable factors to stabilize prices and the people's livelihood. We will further strengthen efforts to boost the domestic economy," Choo said.



