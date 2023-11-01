Turkmen deputy PM voices hope for biz opportunities for S. Korean firms

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The Turkmen deputy prime minister in charge of the energy sector has expressed hope that more opportunities will come along for new projects in energy and infrastructure with South Korean companies, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Baymyrat Annamammedov, deputy prime minister for construction, industry and electric power industry, made the comments in a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, who was in the Central Asian nation for a South Korea-Central Asia forum, his office said.

The meeting took place at the request of the Turkmen side.

At the meeting, Park asked for Turkmenistan's support for business areas in which South Korean industries are keen to invest, such as fertilizer plants, natural gas liquefaction and desulfurization.

Currently, South Korean companies are working to win two projects to build fertilizer factories -- one in the Balkan region and the other in the city of Turkmenabat. The combined value of the projects is US$2.5 billion.

In November, South Korea's Hyundai Engineering Co. signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkmenistan for an ammonia and urea fertilizer plant project in the Balkan region.

Turkmenistan has the world's fourth-largest natural gas reserves and has a high demand for plant construction.



view larger image Foreign Minister Park Jin shakes hands with Baymyrat Annamammedov, Turkmenistan's deputy prime minister for construction, industry and electric power industry, ahead of their meeting in Ashgabat on Oct. 31, 2023 (local time), in this photo provided by Park's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr

(END)